K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 464,781 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,781 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205,861 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,290,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,333 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Ambev stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

