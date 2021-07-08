K3 Capital Group’s (K3C) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 398 ($5.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

LON:K3C traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.64). 77,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.74. K3 Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £244.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.89.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

