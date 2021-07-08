Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $285.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

