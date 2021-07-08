Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.