Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

