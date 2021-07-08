Karp Capital Management Corp Has $508,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.