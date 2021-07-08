Karp Capital Management Corp Has $937,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 141.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24,144.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 309,767 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $34.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

