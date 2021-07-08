Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 29,122 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

