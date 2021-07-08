Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

