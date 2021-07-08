Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

