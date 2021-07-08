Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $383,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $33,072,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. 3,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

