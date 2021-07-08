Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,078,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,265 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up approximately 1.7% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.10% of Fox Factory worth $645,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

FOXF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.47. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,644. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.90. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

