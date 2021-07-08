Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $502,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.81. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,030. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.41. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

