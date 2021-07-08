Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.42. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$3.22, with a volume of 427,148 shares trading hands.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$607.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

