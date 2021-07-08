Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $55,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.