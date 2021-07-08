Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 812,605 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 812,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 192,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

