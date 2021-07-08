Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,858 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LCNB by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

