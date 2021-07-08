Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.