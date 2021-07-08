Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.