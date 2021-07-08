Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,736 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $652.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

