Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Surmodics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Surmodics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Surmodics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,656 shares of company stock valued at $263,321 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

