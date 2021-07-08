Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 23,834 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $638,392.44.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

