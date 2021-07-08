KeyCorp Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

