KeyCorp Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
