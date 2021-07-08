KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $34,190.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,647 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

