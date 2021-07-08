Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.87

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.87 and last traded at C$20.71, with a volume of 35933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.78.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.