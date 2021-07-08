Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,046,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 112,094 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,763,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

