Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON KGP traded down GBX 1.19 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 83.65 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93. Kingspan Group has a one year low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 85.30 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £151.58 million and a P/E ratio of 40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.45.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

