Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €86.75 ($102.06).

Kion Group stock opened at €92.46 ($108.78) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.68.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

