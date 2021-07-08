Klever Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $161.75 million and $1.42 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00164125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,794.91 or 0.99897320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00953772 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

