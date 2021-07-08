Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,396 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $52,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.