Knight-Swift Transportation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,499 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

