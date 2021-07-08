KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $30.26. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 3,411 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

