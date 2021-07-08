Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.