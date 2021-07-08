Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 242,478 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $31.65.

Several analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

