Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet Buys 294,118 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up 0.42 on Thursday, hitting 18.20. 5,446,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

