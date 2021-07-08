Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab Buys 5,882,353 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DNUT traded up 0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 18.20. 5,446,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1 year low of 15.50 and a 1 year high of 21.69.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

