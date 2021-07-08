Kuai Token (KT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.77 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $23.77 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

