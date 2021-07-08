Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $204.81 or 0.00628286 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $205.57 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00162588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,679.63 or 1.00251563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00952970 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

