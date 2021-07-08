Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

