Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 385,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

