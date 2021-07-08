Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLO opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

