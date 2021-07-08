Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,805 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

