Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCOM. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.