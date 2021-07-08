Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

