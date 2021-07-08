Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

