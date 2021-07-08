Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.80.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

