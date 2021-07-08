Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 614 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of K opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

