Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 31,011 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of MediaAlpha worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth $34,781,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 19,892.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 198,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock worth $5,943,351.

NYSE:MAX opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.