Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

