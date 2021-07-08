Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9,483.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,026 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,196,000 after buying an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after acquiring an additional 801,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLM by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in SLM by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

